New Haven mayor, health director to discuss investigation into city employee

A New Haven city employee was placed on administrative leave from the city’s Office of Vital Statistics, according to the mayor’s office, and the mayor and health director will be holding a news conference about the investigation on Thursday.

The mayor’s office said the news conference will be held to discuss an investigation related to actions by a City of New Haven employee who has been put on paid administrative leave from the Office of Vital Statistics.

The department issues birth, marriage and death certificates as well as the Elm City Resident ID card, according to the city's website.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Health Director Maritza Bond will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. at city hall.

No additional information was immediately available.