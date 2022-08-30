New Haven Police Chief, Mayor to Address Violent Crime in the City

New Haven’s police chief and mayor will be holding a news conference Tuesday morning about violent crime and the city’s efforts to combat the violence.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Mayor Justin Elicker will hold a briefing at 10:30 a.m.

This briefing comes after a fatal shooting early Monday afternoon.

Two men were shot around 1 p.m. on Thompson Street. One died while the other was shot in the leg and his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police identified the man who died as 26-year-old Michael Judkins, of New Haven.

"Of course, it's a bright, sunny day, first day of school, so we're very concerned about this and we're going to do everything possible to make this street and the rest of New Haven safe," New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Monday.

The latest statistics available on crime in New Haven are from the week of Aug. 8 to 14 and there had been seven murders. See the report below.

New Haven Police CompState Report for Week of Aug. 8-14