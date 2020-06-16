New Haven Police Investigate 2 Separate Shootings Within an Hour

New Haven police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within an hour of one another early Tuesday morning.

New Haven police and firefighters were called to the first shooting around 12:24 a.m. Crews responded to the home on Batter Terrace in the West River neighborhood after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

According to police, the gunshot victim is a 22-year-old West Haven man who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the ankle. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains hospitalized.

He is being held under police guard due to an arrest warrant out of Hamden, officers added.

Investigators said they believe he was shot after he exited a parked vehicle. Officers found evidence of numerous shots fired in an adjacent yard, they said.

The second shooting happened around 1:18 a.m. and police said a gunshot victim arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital by private vehicle.

The victim in the second shooting was identified as a 26-year-old New Haven man with a graze gunshot wound to his foot, according to officers.

Police said the victim in the second shooting told them he was shot while outside an apartment complex at Shelton Avenue and Hazel Street in the Newhallville neighborhood. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact New Haven Police Dept. at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.