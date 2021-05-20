New Haven to Honor Fallen Firefighter Ricardo Torres Today

Firefighters from New Haven and around the country will honor and celebrate the life of firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. as he is laid to rest today.

Torres died last Wednesday after he went into a home on valley street in new haven, to rescue people and fight the fire.

On a call Wednesday afternoon, the union president said emotions are raw.

“I just want to make sure that we can carry ourselves tomorrow, to make sure our brother comes out honorably as the hero that he is,” said Patrick Cannon, president of Local 825.

All U.S. and state flags in the state have been flying at half-staff since the death of Torres.

The city of new haven is expecting a influx of fellow firefighters and firefighters around the area and road closures are in place.

Fire Chief John Alston said he wanted to be sure the more than 300 firefighters in the department could attend the funeral service for Torres, so there will be many out-of-town crews and trucks serving the city.

“That was important because we wanted to maintain coverage and allow our members - any of our members who needed counseling or supports, or to be at any of the services - to allow them to freedom to grieve,” Alston said.

The day will begin at firefighter headquarters, where many will gather ahead of the 10 a.m. funeral service at the Church of St. Mary on Hillhouse Avenue.

A procession will leave from headquarters and move through the city along Grove Street to Whitney Avenue and around to Hillhouse Avenue to the church.

After the service, a tribute is planned by area fire departments to salute Torres’ procession from New Haven along I-91 to Hartford, where he’ll be buried in a private ceremony.