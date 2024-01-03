New information released after state trooper shot armed man in Killingly

More information has been released after a state trooper shot an armed man in Killingly on Saturday.

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the shooting, which happened on Hartford Pike in the Dayville section of Killingly around 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 30.

They said Rhode Island authorities had put out a broadcast about a person who was wanted in connection with a robbery and a state trooper saw the vehicle at the Mobil gas station at 599 Hartford Pike in Dayville.

The driver, Ruben Muller, was outside the vehicle and Trooper Joseph Godbout asked him for his license, but Muller said that he didn’t have it and ran across the parking lot toward Taco Bell, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Trooper Godbout chased him and used a stun gun on Muller, who fell but quickly got back up and ran off again.

When he got to the Taco Bell driveway, Muller ran into a truck and fell again.

As Godbout tried to use again a stun gun, Muller reached toward his ankle area and pulled out a revolver, the Office of the Inspector General said, and Godbout fired one shot that hit Muller in the chest.

Muller received medical assistance and he was taken to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, then to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he is still being treated.

The Office of Inspector General posted a video online here.

Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the Windham Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office are also investigating.