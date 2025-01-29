New legislation provides pensions to families of state workers killed in line of duty

Connecticut lawmakers have signed off on a resolution that provides surviving families of state employees who are killed in the line of duty with survivor benefits.

The Connecticut General Assembly approved an agreement that provides pensions to all families of state employees who've died in the line of duty.

Before this resolution, the pension system would only apply to families of state employees who completed 25 years of work, or are above the age of 55 years old.

Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was killed in the line of duty in May 2024. Pelletier was vested in the state’s pension system because he worked more than 10 years, including nine as a state trooper and two as a correction officer.

At the time, he did not meet the criteria to collect that pension, and his family’s request was denied.

With the resolution approved Tuesday, Pelletier's family will begin receiving benefits.

A state Department of Transportation employee was also killed in the line of duty after being struck by a car while on the job in Wallingford last June.

The family of DOT worker Andrew DiDomenico will also receive benefits as a part of the new legislation.

Since the DOT was founded, the state said there have been 39 deaths in the line of duty.

Representatives from the governor's office said giving the spouses and children of those who have died in the line of duty the ability to receive these pensions is a way to acknowledge the dangers the employees face.

“Many state employees have job responsibilities that often put their lives at risk, and the state must be there for their families whenever we may be faced with an unfortunate tragedy,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “With the change approved today, these families can now begin receiving survivor benefits."

The Senate approved the resolution with a 34-0 vote and the House of Representatives approved it with a 143-0 vote.