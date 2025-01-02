Louisiana

Victim killed in New Orleans truck attack attended school in Connecticut

Martin "Tiger" Bech, one of the 14 people killed in the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, attended school in Connecticut for a year.

Bech, 27, spent a post-graduate year at The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, according to a school spokesperson.

He played football and lacrosse during the 2015-2016 school year, the spokesperson said.

“The Loomis Chaffee School is mourning the loss of Martin “Tiger” Bech, a post-graduate student in the Class of 2016. In his year at Loomis, Tiger was a cherished member of our community. He lived on campus and played varsity football and lacrosse. He is remembered fondly by his classmates, coaches, faculty, and staff. We extend our sympathies to his family and friends.”

Bech, of Lafayette, Louisiana, attended St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette and graduated in 2015, according to NBC News. It was after his time there that he came to Connecticut for his year at Loomis.

He went on to play football at Princeton and worked as a junior bond trader for a company on Wall Street, his mother told NBC News on Wednesday.

