New York Yankees Honor Fallen Bristol Police Officers

The New York Yankees held a moment of silence Friday afternoon in honor of the two Bristol police officers who were killed during an ambush-style attack on Wednesday night.

The Yankees displayed the photos of 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy, 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, on the scoreboard and held the moment of silence at Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

In the team’s Facebook post, they offered their condolences to the loved ones of Officer Hamzy and Sgt. DeMonte.

