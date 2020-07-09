Norwalk Police Investigating Death of Man Heard Screaming in Water Offshore

Norwalk police are investigating the death of a man heard screaming in the water offshore, police said Thursday.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was found just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers responded to the end of Second Street for reports of a man screaming in the water, police said. Callers had reported he went underwater.

Two members of the police department went into the water and pulled the man to shore, where he was given medical attention, police said.

He was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives are now investigating.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call Detective Brendan Collins at 203-854-3191. People can also use the police tip line at 203-854-3111 or report a tip anonymously at norwalkpd.com.