Norwalk van driver arrested after child was left in city vehicle

By Bryan Mercer

Norwalk police have made an arrest following an incident in May where a 6-year-old child was found asleep in an official city vehicle

On May 15, police say they received a call that the child did not return home from a Norwalk Housing Authority-sponsored after school activity.

Police were able to locate the passenger van in the Housing Authority parking lot, and found the child asleep inside.

Following an investigation, police say they arrested Vladimir Galette, 47, of Stamford and charged him with 2nd degree reckless endangerment.

Police say Galette did not properly check the van for passengers before leaving it in the lot, which is a violate of Housing Authority protocols.

The arrest was made on July 4.

