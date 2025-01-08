Norwich overnight warming shelter running out of funds

With the state's severe cold weather protocol in effect, emergency overnight warming centers are open for people in need.

But one of those shelters in Norwich is running out of money, potentially leaving people without a place to stay.

Josh Kelly, the CEO for the Thames Valley Center Community Action, said the warming shelter, put in place at 307 Main Street in Norwich just weeks ago, is running out of money.

“We believe we may be able to scrape together, at most, another 8 to 10 days of funding,” said Kelly.

There are about 16 cots available, and they are only open when the governor enacts cold weather protocols.

“If this continues, there are at least 79 individuals that are unsheltered," said Kelly. "This can't hold all of them.”

It has been about 11 years since Norwich has had an overnight warming shelter available, but Kelly said the time has come to bring a permanent one to Norwich.

“We are calling on the state legislature to follow up and make sure there is funding available for a Norwich overnight open every night starting with the 2025 to 2026 winter season,” said Kelly.

State Sen. Cathy Osten has been supportive of more funding for the overnight shelters, specifically in the eastern part of the state.

“Relative to sheltering, it has reached a point of crisis in Norwich, and it is something we need to work on,” Osten said.

In the event they do not receive more money, TVCCA could have their hands tied on moving some of their money around.

"We have already had to do that," said Kelly. "And that's unfortunate, because we have only a set amount of dollars from the state and federal governments and our nonprofit partners that are limited in how much they can, how much good they can do.”

The original emergency protocol was set to end tomorrow at noon, however, Gov. Ned Lamont has now extended it to Friday, meaning the shelter will stay open one more day than planned.