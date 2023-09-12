Norwich teachers and parents plan rally before special board of education meeting

Members of the Connecticut Education Association plan to rally before a special Norwich Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. They are calling on the board to take action amid ongoing concerns with the district's leadership, according to Kate Dias, president of the CEA.

“We are trying to remind the board of education that they have no more time to deliberate. We need action," said Dias, who plans to be among those rallying outside Kelly Middle School Tuesday at 6 p.m.

According to the CEA, a climate survey found that 96% of teachers fear retaliation from the district's superintendent if they speak up about workplace issues. The CEA also said that 160 teachers -- more than half -- left the district since 2022.

"We are deeply alarmed," said Dias. “When we start to see staff who are leaving at alarming rates, high level of dissatisfaction, extraordinary levels of distrust -- that is indicative of management challenges.”

Students, teachers and parents will participate in the rally, according to the CEA.

The Board of Education is expected to go into executive session Tuesday night for a discussion about "confidential attorney-client privileged communication regarding steps for addressing personnel matters," according to the agenda. They are also expected to discuss an investigation of personnel complaints and take possible action regarding the scope of a climate and culture consultation.

After receiving complaints about the district's leadership, the board voted to hire a climate and culture consultant during a school board meeting in July. Before that, in May, the board voted to extend the superintendent's contract for another year. The board has still not released the superintendent's most recent written evaluation.

The CEA said they want the board to take action against the superintendent.

"I think putting her out on leave at this point makes sense. I think that we know that without doing that, we are continuing to see the bleed of staff," said Dias. "I think absent a really bold choice we are really going to continue to struggle."

The school district's director of communications said that they are hoping to reduce teacher turnover with targeted measures. She wrote in an email that Norwich Public Schools currently has five open teacher positions and 33 long term building substitutes.

In response to the rally happening before the meeting, the district spokesperson said the superintendent and assistant superintendent have supported the board's decision in administering a culture and climate study.

The Board of Education chairperson and vice chairperson did not respond to NBC Connecticut's request for an interview.