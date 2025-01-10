Enfield

Officers come to rescue of woman who wasn't breathing in Enfield

enfield police department
Police officers came to the rescue of a woman who had collapsed and was not breathing at a restaurant in Enfield.

Two officers were conducting an unrelated investigation on Wednesday when they learned that a 27-year-old woman had fallen at Jersey Mike’s and she was not breathing, police said.

The officers ran to the location and performed CPR. Her airway cleared, EMS arrived and the woman was breathing on her own before she was taken to the hospital, according to police.

They said she is receiving care and expected to be OK.

