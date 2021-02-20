Several Arrested After ‘Suspicious Incident' on Tolland Green: Police

State police said several individuals were arrested after a "suspicious incident" at the Tolland Green Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 2:58 p.m. and prompted a heavy police presence, according to troopers.

Officials are also at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on the Tolland Green. A paramedic was requested to the scene and one person has been transported, according to Tolland Alert.

MVA ALERT: Units are currently on the scene of an MVA on Tolland Green. Paramedic has been requested to the scene. Please avoid the area of possible. pic.twitter.com/zYFn3e7yTg — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) February 20, 2021

The Tolland Green remains closed between Torry Road and Tolland Stage Road, according to Tolland Alert. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It is unknown if this crash is connected to the suspicious incident, which also occurred on Torry Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.