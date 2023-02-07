Officials Issue Warning Amid 12 Fatal ODs in New Haven in Less Than 2 Weeks

There have been 12 fatal drug overdoses in the city of New Haven in less than two weeks. City officials are issuing a warning to the community in hopes of preventing further tragedy and they are encouraging people who do use drugs to get them tested.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials believe the overdoses involve the use of crack pipes and crack cocaine, which suspected to be mixed with opioids such as fentanyl.

The 12 fatal overdoses have been reported since Jan. 25 and city officials said the usual average is two per week.

They have happened throughout the city. Three were reported in Newhallville and four were reported in the Hill neighborhood.

“It is critical that we raise awareness about this spike in fatal overdoses so residents who use drugs are extra careful,” New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond said in a statement. “The New Haven Health Department is working with city and community partners to enhance outreach and improve access to harm reduction supplies. Community members should reach out to your loved ones who use substances to get them connected to harm reduction supplies and treatment information.”

City officials are urging people who want treatment or know someone who does to call 1-800-563-4086 or go connectgnh.org for more information.

“We are experiencing a sudden increase in fatal overdoses in the City of New Haven, and we want to alert residents and the community about these incidents and encourage residents to learn more about the resources that are available to them,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement. “Residents who use drugs should be extremely careful and know that help is available 24-7 by calling 1-800-563-4086 or by going to connectgnh.org, if they would like to learn more or get connected to treatment.”

Residents who do use drugs are also encouraged to get their substances or paraphernalia tested at the Yale-Community Health Care Van, at 270 Congress Ave., Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – no question asked.

Waterbury officials are also issuing a warning amid an increase in overdoses. City health officials said they are also seeing fentanyl mixed with street drugs.