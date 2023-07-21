Waterbury

One teen dead, 2 others in critical condition after crash involving stolen car in Waterbury: police

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 14-year-old young woman has died and two teenage males are in critical condition after a crash involving a stolen car in Waterbury early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said a Hyundai Sonata that had been stolen in Waterbury early Friday morning and a Ford Escape collided at the intersection of East Main Street and Baldwin Street at 2:21 a.m.

Four teens were in the Hyundai.

Police said a 14-year-old young woman was thrown from the Hyundai and died soon after arriving at the hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A 15-year-old young man who was in the car is in stable, but critical condition and his injuries are life-threatening, police said.

A 15-year-old young woman who was in the car was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old young man was transported to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Local

Powerball 40 mins ago

Powerball ticket that won $1 million Wednesday sold in Milford

Farmington 2 hours ago

Farmington police serve 3 warrants connected to May ‘takeover'

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 38-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

The passenger in the Escape, an 18-year-old man, is in stable, but critical condition and his injuries are life-threatening, police said.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us