You can get one-way flights from CT to these travel destinations for $29

Looking to get away? Breeze Airways is offering $29 one-way tickets to several travel destinations from two Connecticut airports this Black Friday.
Certain flights out of Tweed-New Haven Airport and Bradley International Airport are marked down to $29 through Dec. 1.
The discounted fare applies to travel from Dec. 4 through May 22, 2025, with some blackout dates for holidays.
You can get discounted tickets to the following locations:
Tweed Airport
- Fort Myers, FL
- Jacksonville, FL
- Orlando, FL
- Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
- West Palm Beach, FL
- Raleigh-Durham, NC
- Norfolk, VA
- Richmond, VA
Bradley Airport
- Daytona Beach, FL
- Jacksonville, FL
- Savannah, GA
- Coastal Carolina/New Bern, NC
- Wilmington, NC
The price includes taxes and government fees.
Breeze Airways starts flying from Tweed-New Haven Airport in December. More destinations will be added in February 2025.