You can get one-way flights from CT to these travel destinations for $29

Looking to get away? Breeze Airways is offering $29 one-way tickets to several travel destinations from two Connecticut airports this Black Friday.

Certain flights out of Tweed-New Haven Airport and Bradley International Airport are marked down to $29 through Dec. 1.

The discounted fare applies to travel from Dec. 4 through May 22, 2025, with some blackout dates for holidays.

You can get discounted tickets to the following locations:

Tweed Airport

Fort Myers, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Orlando, FL

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Norfolk, VA

Richmond, VA

Bradley Airport

Daytona Beach, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Savannah, GA

Coastal Carolina/New Bern, NC

Wilmington, NC

The price includes taxes and government fees.

Breeze Airways starts flying from Tweed-New Haven Airport in December. More destinations will be added in February 2025.