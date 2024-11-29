Air travel

You can get one-way flights from CT to these travel destinations for $29

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Looking to get away? Breeze Airways is offering $29 one-way tickets to several travel destinations from two Connecticut airports this Black Friday.

Certain flights out of Tweed-New Haven Airport and Bradley International Airport are marked down to $29 through Dec. 1.

The discounted fare applies to travel from Dec. 4 through May 22, 2025, with some blackout dates for holidays.

You can get discounted tickets to the following locations:

Tweed Airport

  • Fort Myers, FL
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Orlando, FL
  • Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
  • West Palm Beach, FL
  • Raleigh-Durham, NC
  • Norfolk, VA
  • Richmond, VA

Bradley Airport

  • Daytona Beach, FL
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Savannah, GA
  • Coastal Carolina/New Bern, NC
  • Wilmington, NC

The price includes taxes and government fees.

Breeze Airways starts flying from Tweed-New Haven Airport in December. More destinations will be added in February 2025.

