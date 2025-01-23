One year after New London church collapse, congregation settles in new home

The past year has been difficult for a congregation in New London.

Almost a year ago, their church collapsed. And while thankfully no one was hurt, the worshipers have had to find a way to move forward following the loss.

Nearly one year ago in New London, surveillance cameras captured the destruction of a historic church on Jan. 25.

“It was tough, you know? It was tough. I know I've talked to a lot of people myself. You know, there was a period of crying and almost felt like mourning because, you know, it's like you think of a family losing your home,” Pastor Desiree Rosado, Engaging Heaven Church, said.

At the time, Engaging Heaven Church owned the landmark.

Rosado’s first concern was for the office administrator who had been working in the church annex at the time.

“All I know is I was saved. I was protected. That's all I know,” Teresa Tymes, of Engaging Heaven Ministries, said.

Tymes was able to snap pictures of the damage in the sanctuary soon after the collapse and then had to get out.

After eventually returning to the church to pick up items, she showed us a poster that was saved from a previous celebration of the former First Congregational Church.

It had proudly stood on the corner of State and Union streets since the 1800s.

“The whole church was just gone. And, you know, it was a lot. It was a lot for all of us. But at the same time, we are very resilient and we realize that, yes, that was our church building, but the church is made of the people. And so the people that we had are just amazing. Everybody banded together and we're like, 'OK, well, where do we meet now?'” Rosado said.

Days after the destruction, they held Sunday service at the Garde Arts Center.

After a series of temporary stops, Engaging Heaven eventually bought The Second Congregational Church for a dollar.

It’s the sister church of their previous one and just a few blocks away.

“I think that was the best part about the first service that we had here was it just felt like we could breathe. And we have a home and we have a place where we can gather and the family's growing,” Rosado said.

They’ve only been here a few months and still have work to do to clean it up and make it theirs.

They’re excited about the future including plans for youth groups, community outreach and a breakfast program for those who are food insecure.

As for the past year, they say it’s brought them together.

“I get a moment and I get a little sad. But then it's like, God has done so much for us in this year that you can't dwell on the past because he's done so much. He's been so faithful to us,” Tymes said.

The congregation plans to give thanks for what’s been done for them during a prayer service on Saturday. It just happens to be taking place on the one-year anniversary of the collapse.