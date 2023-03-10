Organizers Say Snow Won't Stop 51st Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade

Despite snow expected Friday night into Saturday, parade organizers say the 51st annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade will go on as planned.

The parade will step off at 11:15 a.m. from the State Capitol building in Hartford. More than 6,000 people are expected to march in the parade including Irish dancers, pipe bands, marching bands, stilt walkers and many more.

"It's really about a celebration of our culture and our community," said Eileen Moore, parade chair. "We had two years with nothing because of COVID. Last year was kind of a regrouping year so I think everyone is raring to go and get outside."

According to NBC Connecticut meteorologists, a winter storm will bring two to four inches of snow to the Hartford area Friday night into Saturday. The snow will come to an end after sunrise on Saturday.

Crews from the City of Hartford's Department of Public Works will begin work at 11 p.m. on Friday, salting the roads.

"And then we are just going to literally get out of the plow trucks and roll into our parade set up operations," said Michael Looney, who leads the department.

While the snow is a complication, the city does not anticipate any weather-related parade delays.

"Give us a little time overnight to make sure the roads are safe and everyone can come and go safely,” Looney said.

“We can handle a little bit of snow. It is not going to stop us," Moore said.

Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade Road Closures

9:30 a.m. road closures: Capitol Avenue between Broad Street and Washington Street Hungerford Street between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street Oak Street between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street Washington Street between Capitol Avenue and Buckingham Street Trinity Street entire length Capitol Avenue exit ramp from Interstate 84 East

10:40 a.m. road closures: Capitol Avenue between Broad Street and Main Street Main Street between Buckingham Street and Church Street Asylum Street between Main Street and Spruce Street Ford Street entire length Conlin Whitehead Highway at Columbus Boulevard Exit (exit ramp will be open)



To learn more about St. Patrick's Day celebrations happening across Connecticut, click here.