Over 7 Kilograms of Suspected Fentanyl Found in Drug Factory at Manchester House: PD

The East Central Narcotics Task Force has arrested a man who is accused of having a drug factory in his home in Manchester.

During the month of November, the ECNTF began an investigation into what they called a drug processing operation for the home of 42-year-old Jose Acevedo on Walnut Street in Manchester.

On Friday, officers said they worked with Manchester patrol and the DEA to execute a search warrant on the property. Due to concerns with guns, the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) was also called in to help with the execution of the search warrant.

In the search, authorities said they found an extensive narcotics operation consistent with milling and packaging of fentanyl.

Investigators said they found approximately 7.5 kilograms of suspected bulk fentanyl, an additional 7,500 prepackaged wax folds containing suspected fentanyl, nearly 12 ounces of suspected powder cocaine, 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine and other items including sifters, grinders and bags for packaging narcotics.

Police said they also found a 9mm Smith and Wesson gun with an obliterated serial number and almost $10,000.

Acevedo was taken into custody and is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of heroin with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia and risk of injury. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

A second man living in the home, identified by police as 21-year-old Adnel Ortega, was also arrested in connection to the gun possession. He is facing charges including alteration of a firearm identification mark, criminally negligent storage of a gun and risk of injury. He posted a $50,000 bond and is due in court on December 6.