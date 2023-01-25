Wallingford

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Closes I-91 North in Wallingford

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

An overturned tractor-trailer has closed the northbound side of Interstate 91 in Wallingford on Wednesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 13 and 14.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the incident.

This article tagged under:

Wallingford
