Driver left the scene after hitting 2 pedestrians in Southington: police

Southington police are looking for the driver who hit two pedestrians on Monday night.

Police said the two people were struck while walking along the shoulder in the 1700 block of Meriden Waterbury Road around 6:48 p.m. and had minor abrasions.

They were both taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police said the initial reports indicate a gray sedan might have been involved.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Southington police are investigating.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Officer Tonny Francois (860)621-0101.