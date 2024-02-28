2 people pulled from large fire in West Haven

Two people have been pulled from a building that caught fire in West Haven Wednesday evening, a city official said.
According to the official, crews responded to a 3-alarm fire on Goldman Road.
The two people who were removed are being treated for smoke inhalation.
An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
