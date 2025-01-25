New Haven

Person involved in New Haven crash has gunshot wound: police

NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a crash in New Haven on Saturday and police said one person had a gunshot wound.

Officers said the crash happened at Russell Street and Lexington Avenue.

According to police, there was a shooting victim involved in the crash.

Authorities did not release any additional details about the crash or say where the person may have been shot.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

