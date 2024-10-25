Person on scooter has serious injuries after hit-and-run in West Haven

A person on a scooter has serious injuries after colliding with a car that took off in West Haven Thursday night.

The police department said they were called to a reported accident in the area of First Avenue and Mix Ave just after 7:15 p.m.

Responding crews performed lifesaving measures on the person riding the scooter. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Authorities don't know whether they were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A witness told police that the car involved in the crash fled onto Interstate 95. A portion of First Avenue and the I-95 North on-ramp at exit 43 are closed at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. The Major Accident Squad was called in to conduct an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the West Haven Traffic Division.

So far this month, at least 18 people have been hit by cars across the state.