West Haven

Person on scooter has serious injuries after hit-and-run in West Haven

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A person on a scooter has serious injuries after colliding with a car that took off in West Haven Thursday night.

The police department said they were called to a reported accident in the area of First Avenue and Mix Ave just after 7:15 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Responding crews performed lifesaving measures on the person riding the scooter. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Authorities don't know whether they were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A witness told police that the car involved in the crash fled onto Interstate 95. A portion of First Avenue and the I-95 North on-ramp at exit 43 are closed at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. The Major Accident Squad was called in to conduct an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the West Haven Traffic Division.

Local

Wallingford 2 hours ago

Silhouette display in Wallingford spreads awareness about domestic violence

Bridgeport 3 hours ago

Man bites police officer after being found with gun in Bridgeport

So far this month, at least 18 people have been hit by cars across the state.

This article tagged under:

West Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us