Person suffers life-threatening injuries in fire at Stamford home

A person has life-threatening injuries after a fire at a home in Stamford early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a report of a structure fire on Clinton Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found smoke and there was fire visible from the windows on the first floor of an end unit of a three-story row house, multi-family building.

It was reported to firefighters that an occupant was seen at a window at the back of the home. Crews raced to rescue the occupant, but officials said he had severe injuries and jumped from the window before firefighters arrived.

The person who was injured was transported to Stamford Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Additional crews were called to the scene to help bring the fire under control and to help search for additional occupants. No additional occupants were found.

The fire was placed under control within 20 minutes. It is believed that the fire was contained to the unit of origin and that there is no damage in the adjacent units.

The Stamford Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.