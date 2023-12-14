Pizza fans line up for grand opening of Sally's Apizza in Woburn, Mass.

Sally's Apizza officially opened its first store outside of Connecticut on Thursday in Woburn, Massachusetts — and pizza fans were anxiously waiting in the cold weather for a hot slice ahead of the doors opening.

New Haven, Conn. is famous for its apizza — which is coal-fired, has super thin crust and is charred to perfection. Sally's is one of the most famous pizzerias that serves up this beloved delicacy.

Originally founded in 1938, Sally's has been expanding its reach in recent years, with new shops in Connecticut. Now, it's officially in the Bay State as the newest tenant in Woburn Village.

Among those in line for opening night were John and Ron Wight, brothers who grew up on Sally's in Connecticut.

"This is an iconic place that finally came to Massachusetts," John Wight said, who now lives in Reading, Mass. "I texted all my friends and family and said 'there 'They're opening two miles from home!'"

Some people who have never tried the pizza were looking forward to see what all the fuss was about.

"I have not been to Connecticut — I'm originally from California, so I'm excited to get more New England delicacies into my system," Lauren Scudder said, who was also waiting in line.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. He was happy to welcome another business to the redeveloped Woburn Village, which is right off the interchange of Interstates 95 and 93.

"When you have a restaurant like Sally's here, it just adds to the whole vibe," Galvin said. "It’s a great place — people come from all over the area because they like the food, they like the businesses here and Sally's is going to be a great addition to that mix."

Salvatore Consiglio originally founded Sally's with the help of his mother. His son, Ricky, said the expansion means a lot for his family.

"What my parents started, my grandmother started, it's moving forward and letting other people all in different communities taste pizza for the first time," Consiglio said. "It's exciting."

Sally's has several more locations slated to open, including one in Boston's Seaport District in 2024.