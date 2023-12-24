Funny

Police across Connecticut apprehend ‘The Grinch'

By Bryan Mercer

Naugatuck PD / Middletown PD

Social media was abuzz on Christmas Eve as multiple police departments reported arresting The Grinch.

The light-hearted updates came as police were spreading some fun holiday cheer on their online accounts.

In Naugatuck, police said the character was stealing presents earlier in the day.

Officials even went as far as to share the charges put forth against The Grinch, as well as his bail amount.

Police in Middletown arrested not only The Grinch, but also apprehended Jack Skellington.

It is unknown what other towns across Connecticut have spotted the character this holiday weekend.

Hartford was recently put on the 'jolliest list' of cities in the country, and avoided being one of the 'grinchiest.'

