Police Arrest Man Accused of Shooting Into Neighbor's Home in West Hartford

Police have arrested a man that's accused of shooting bullets through his neighbor's wall in West Hartford.

Police said the man barricaded himself inside his apartment Friday afternoon. Officials said they were called to Hillcrest Avenue for a report of possible projectiles entering an apartment and causing wall damage.

It was later determined that these projectiles were in fact bullets that were fired through the wall of a neighboring apartment.

When officers tried to contact the neighbor that appears to have fired the bullets, he refused to talk.

On Monday evening, authorities arrested 34-year-old Richard Budnick on a warrant in connection with the incident. He faces charges including second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Officers said they were able to bring the situation to a safe resolution, with the help of several departments in the area. No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.

Budnick was held on a $20,000 surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-570-8860. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.