Police Arrest Teen Accused of Stealing Vehicle With 1-Year-Old Inside in Manchester

Police have arrested a teenager who is accused of stealing a vehicle with a 1-year-old inside of it from the parking lot of a school in Manchester last month.

Officers were called to St. Bridget School on Main Street around 12:45 p.m. on October 4 after getting a report of a vehicle stolen with a child still inside.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they conducted an extensive search of the area. During the search, authorities said the 15-year-old driver stopped on a residential street, removed the car seat with the child secured and placed both on a residential sidewalk before continuing to flee from the area.

The child was recovered quickly by officers and was reunited with his mother, according to investigators.

A search for the vehicle continued and police engaged it in a pursuit through I-384 west and I-84 west before eventually terminating it, authorities said. The vehicle was found later that day abandoned on a side street in Manchester, they added. A K-9 track was conducted and brought officers to an address nearby, but no suspect was found.

After a lengthy investigation, police said they identified the suspect as a 15-year-old male from Manchester who has a history of vehicle thefts and other crimes. His identity is not being released due to his age.

On Friday, an arrest warrant for the teen was obtained and served. He was arrested and transported to Hartford Juvenile Detention and he is facing charges including larceny, reckless endangerment, kidnapping, risk of injury to a minor, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and other vehicle charges.