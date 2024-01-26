Police arrest teen suspected in Shelton hit-and-run that killed woman

A 64-year-old woman died after she was hit by a driver in Shelton who left the scene, according to police, and they arrested a suspect.

Officers found 64-year-old Stephanie Peterson lying in the road when they responded to the area of Howe Avenue and White Street around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.

She was unresponsive and brought to Bridgeport Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Police said they identified a 19-year-old Trumbull woman as the suspected driver.

She was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony evading responsibility and was released on a $50,000.00 bond.

She is due in Derby Superior Court on Feb. 16.