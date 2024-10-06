New Haven

Police ask for help to find woman missing from New Haven

New Haven Police

New Haven police are looking for the public's help to find a missing woman who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

Denise Leary, 59, has been missing since Sept. 30.

She was last seen at her home in the area of Rock Creek Road, according to police.

Leary was wearing a black blazer jacket, black hat, dark blue jeans, black boots, and was carrying a multicolored tote bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6316.

