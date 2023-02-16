Police Ask Manchester Residents to Stay Indoors While Officers Look for Stabbing Suspect

Manchester residents are being advised to stay indoors while police look for a stabbing suspect that is currently on the loose.

In a community alert, police said they're in the Oakland Street area investigating a stabbing.

STABBING INVESTIGATION https://t.co/jxQNgDgnmI — Manchester Police Department (@manchester_pd) February 17, 2023

The person that was stabbed has serious, life threatening injuries. Police are asking people who live in the area to remain inside while officers search for the suspect.

Authorities believe the suspect is a man wearing a ski mask and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information or home surveillance footage is asked to contact police at 860-645-5500.

No additional information was immediately available.