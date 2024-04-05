meriden

Police asking people to avoid part of Meriden, SWAT team activated

Meriden police are asking people to avoid the area of Liberty Street and Newton Street as they serve a warrant.

The SWAT team has been activated, police said.

They called this an isolated incident and said it is under control, but they are asking people to stay away from the area until the conclusion of the investigation.

