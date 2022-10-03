Police ID Motorcyclist Killed in South Windsor Crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after a crash in South Windsor last week.

Investigators said 24-year-old Nathan Dallas Eberly, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Friday.

The collision happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 3:30 a.m.

According to authorities, Eberly died in the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sullivan Avenue at Rye Street will be closed for the next hour or so as we investigate a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 3:30AM involving a tractor trailer and a motorcycle. The accident is still under investigation (1/2). — South Windsor Police Department PIO (@SWPD_PIO) September 30, 2022

Sullivan Avenue at Rye Street was closed while police investigated. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call Officer David Johnson at 860-644-2551.