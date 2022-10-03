Police ID Motorcyclist Killed in South Windsor Crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after a crash in South Windsor last week.
Investigators said 24-year-old Nathan Dallas Eberly, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Friday.
The collision happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 3:30 a.m.
According to authorities, Eberly died in the crash.
Sullivan Avenue at Rye Street was closed while police investigated. It has since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to call Officer David Johnson at 860-644-2551.
