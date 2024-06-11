Police ID motorcyclist who died after hitting rock in Danbury

A 57-year-old man has died after his motorcycle hit an embankment and a rock in Danbury on Monday night, according to police.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as Charles Preston, of Danbury.

They found him severely injured in the road when they responded to Brushy Hill Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police said he died at the scene.

The Danbury Police Accident Investigation Team is investigating and they believe that Preston lost control of the motorcycle on a turn, went off the road and hit an embankment and a rock.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Lyder or Officer Wolen at the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4614.