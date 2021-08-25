Fatal Shooting of Man, Shooting of Dog in Waterbury, Connected: Police

The shooting death of a man who was left at Waterbury Hospital and the shooting of a dog are connected, according to Waterbury Police, and they have made one arrest in connection with the case.

The investigation started when police responded to a home on Arch Street in Waterbury at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of gunfire and found a dog that had been shot in the face. That dog was taken to Mattatuck Animal Hospital for treatment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Moments later, at 3:24 p.m., police learned that a man who had been shot several times had been left outside Waterbury Hospital and the driver of the vehicle had left the scene, police said.

The victim, 21-one-year-old Aaron Fulton, died before police arrived at the hospital, police said.

What happened on Arch Street and Fulton’s death are connected, according to police, but the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

Police said 22-year-old Anthony Delvalle is suspected of being involved in the incident at the residence and has been charged with tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution in the third degree, false statement and illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver.

He was released after posting bond.