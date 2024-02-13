Police ID person killed after car plunges into Five Mile River in Darien

Police have identified the person who died after their car plunged into a river in Darien last week.

Investigators said a Nissan Rogue crossed from the eastbound to the westbound lane of Tokeneke Road on Friday around midnight and went off the road near the Rowayton town line. The vehicle then hit fencing and plummeted into the Five Mile River where it meets the Long Island Sound.

Several Darien officers quickly responded and found the vehicle nearly submerged in the near-freezing water.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman who was floating face down was pulled from the water. Emergency crews worked to resuscitate the woman. She is in stable condition and is recovering at the hospital.

Firefighters with cold water gear entered the water and searched for additional victims. Fire officials later found 21-year-old Youssoupha Diagne, of Bridgeport, in the submerged vehicle. Diagne was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two officers who went into the river are still recovering with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.