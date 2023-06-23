New Hartford

Police Identify Man Killed in New Hartford Crash

Emergency crews on Route 44 in New Hartford
NBC Connecticut

Police have identified a man killed in a crash on Route 44 in New Hartford on Thursday.

According to police, Ryan MacInnis, 41, of Bristol was driving on Route 44 near the intersection of Wickett Street when he came around a corner where a car had stopped to let the driver of a truck parked on the shoulder of the road cross the street to get to a gas station.

MacInnis' truck struck one of the other vehicles and ended up off the road, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one else was injured.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Trooper Coretto at Troop B at (860) 626-1820.

