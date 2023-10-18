Police investigate after swastikas found painted on Waterford playground

Town leaders in Waterford are condemning "acts of cowardice and bigotry" after swastikas were found painted in a local park.

"We are saddened and angered to hear of the ugly antisemitic vandalism that appeared on our local playground," First Selectman Rob Brule wrote in a statement. "The swastika is a symbol of hate and violence and has no place in any community, and we are outraged that it has emerged here, in our community and on a playground."

According to Brule, the town received a report through social media Tuesday night that there were several swastikas painted on a piece of playground equipment in Leary Park. He described the imagery as threatening and painful.

"I was angry, frustrated, disgusted," Brule told NBC Connecticut. "To see a symbol of hate was just really disturbing to me and I think I speak on behalf of the entire community, because it doesn't represent Waterford."

Waterford police took photographs of the painting before town maintenance crews removed and painted over it Wednesday morning.

It is not clear how long the swastikas had been there before they were reported to the town. The police department is investigating.

"We are going to find out who did it and we are not going to tolerate it," Brule said.

The Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut also condemned the hateful imagery. Jerry Fischer, former executive director of the federation and Waterford resident, said he is disappointed, but he also hopes that it can promote more discussion and education in the community.

"And more determination to combat hate," Fischer said. "I do think we need to find out where this hate is bubbling up from."

Police in Waterford said they will increase patrols near the town's parks, playgrounds and synagogues. They ask anyone with information to contact Lieutenant David Ferland at 860-442-9451 ext. 2328.