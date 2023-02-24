Police Investigate Several More Home Burglaries Reported in Avon

Police are investigating four more reports of home burglaries in Avon, bringing the total number to eight in the last few weeks.

Four burglaries were initially reported and now, police said that number has doubled. The burglaries occurred between Jan. 30 and Feb. 13, according to police.

The police department said they responded to Woodford Hills earlier this month to investigate a burglary when they were called to Hazen Drive to investigate another.

The residents weren't home when the burglaries happened. All of the reported home burglaries have happened in the early evening hours.

"We believe that the suspects aim to identify homes that are unoccupied. Based on information provided by other police departments, we understand that the suspects are typically not armed with weapons because the suspects understand that carrying a weapon while committing these acts will upgrade the criminal charges brought against them," police said.

Detectives said they're working with other police agencies to identify and secure arrest warrants for the individuals involved in these crimes.

Police said the burglars allegedly travel to and from the area in rental vehicles and gain entrance at the back of the home through an unlocked door or by breaking the glass slider. The items stolen have varied, but they're all valuable.

Avon police are warning residents to leave the lights on in the home, even when no one is present, use an alarm system and report any suspicious vehicles or activity.

Residents should also let neighbors know if you're out of town and be careful of what you post on social media.

"While these particular suspects are not using social media to target homes, this has been a method used in the past in town and the surrounding area," police said.

They said the burglaries have not been limited to Avon and are occurring in other towns and states, including New York and New Jersey.

If you have information, call Avon police at 860-409-4200.