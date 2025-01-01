East Hartford

Police investigating armed robbery at East Hartford gas station

East Hartford police cruiser
A gas station in East Hartford was robbed early on New Year’s Day and police are trying to identify the two armed robbers.

Police said two males with guns robbed the Citgo gas station at 1259 Burnside Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The clerks said one robber went behind the counter and demanded cash and the other stood by the door, possibly as a lookout.  

The robbers stole around $300 in cash and coins, then ran across Burnside Avenue, police said.

No one was hurt and the police said they have not taken any suspects into custody.

Police are investigating and waiting on more video surveillance.

