Police investigating report bicyclist fell after police vehicle cut him off in New Haven

A bicyclist told police that he fell off his bike after he was “cut off” by a police patrol vehicle in New Haven on Wednesday morning and police are investigating the report. The officer said he was not involved in a crash, police said.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Orange and Edward streets at 7:42 a.m. after receiving reports that a bicyclist was struck.

The bicyclist was alert and conscious and said he was driving an electric bicycle in the bike lane, going north on Orange Street, and was “cut off” by a police patrol vehicle as he approached Edwards Street and fell to the ground, police said.

The bicyclist reported that he injured his left elbow and knee.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The New Haven Fire Department responded to assist the bicyclist and the bicyclist was not taken to the hospital.

Police said a patrol supervisor conducting the investigation searched the area for surveillance footage and possible witnesses of a crash and a witness said she saw the bicyclist fall to the ground after the patrol vehicle turned in front of it but did not see a collision with a patrol vehicle.

The officer said he was not involved in an accident and said he was traveling north on Orange Street and did make a right turn onto Edwards Street, police said.

The New Haven Police Department is investigating.

They ask anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information to call 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).