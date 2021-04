The State Capitol in Hartford was locked down Thursday afternoon after the discovery of several suspicious packages.

The packages were left in multiple spots on the Capitol grounds, according to State Capitol police.

The initial investigation of the packages determined they did not contain anything that was dangerous to the public, police said.

The lockdown was lifted after a short time.

State police are assisting State Capitol police with the investigation.