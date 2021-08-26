Waterbury

Police Looking for SUV After Hit-and-Run That Seriously Injured 3-Year-Old in Waterbury

A 3-year-old boy who was seriously injured when he was struck in a hit-and-run in Waterbury on Saturday night is continuing to receive treatment and police said they are looking for an SUV in a dark color, possibly a Toyota.

Officers responded to Bunker Hill Avenue at Jillson Circle around 8:15 p.m. Saturday after the child was hit and found a 3-year-old boy with serious injuries.

He was transported to an area hospital, and then later to Connecticut Children's to be treated, authorities said. Police said Thursday that he continues to receive treatment.

Police previously said witnesses described the vehicle as a dark-colored vehicle.

Thursday, police said a Toyota emblem was left at the scene and the vehicle they are looking for might have damage to the middle or right side and the front grill emblem might be missing.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the WPD Crash Construction Unit at (203) 346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

