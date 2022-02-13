Police Release New Photos of Manchester Woman Missing Since December

The search is ongoing for a woman who has been missing from Manchester since December and police have released new photos of her.

Sherrian Howe, now 22, has been missing since December 21, 2021.

Manchester Police

Police said she was last seen in Windsor Locks on December 23, 2021. She was seen on numerous occasions on and around December 23 wearing a distinctive jacket.

***SILVER ALERT*** MISSING PERSON: Sherrian Howe - reported missing 12/21/2021. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sherrian or any information that would assist investigators in locating her, contact us at (860) 645-5500. pic.twitter.com/nRxV4plVcV — Manchester Police Department (@manchester_pd) February 13, 2022

Her unoccupied car was found on December 28, 2021 in Windsor Locks. A Silver Alert was issued on December 29, 2021.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police said they are continuing to follow leads and extensive efforts have been made including reviewing surveillance video at locations that Howe was known to have been, drone and manual searches of the area near where her car was found in Windsor Locks and digital forensic examinations of devices recovered.

Authorities said Sherrian has ties to Springfield, Massachusetts.

Investigators said multiple units in the Manchester Police Department including patrol officers, detectives with the Investigative Services Unit and Digital Investigations Unit and the Drone Unit are working on the case.

Anyone with information on Howe's whereabouts or anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call police at (860) 645-5500.