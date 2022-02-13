Manchester

Police Release New Photos of Manchester Woman Missing Since December

NBC Universal, Inc.

The search is ongoing for a woman who has been missing from Manchester since December and police have released new photos of her.

Sherrian Howe, now 22, has been missing since December 21, 2021.

Photo of Sherrian Howe, a missing woman from Manchester
Manchester Police

Police said she was last seen in Windsor Locks on December 23, 2021. She was seen on numerous occasions on and around December 23 wearing a distinctive jacket.

Her unoccupied car was found on December 28, 2021 in Windsor Locks. A Silver Alert was issued on December 29, 2021.

‘We’re Not Going to Give Up’: People Look for Missing Manchester Woman
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Police said they are continuing to follow leads and extensive efforts have been made including reviewing surveillance video at locations that Howe was known to have been, drone and manual searches of the area near where her car was found in Windsor Locks and digital forensic examinations of devices recovered.

Authorities said Sherrian has ties to Springfield, Massachusetts.

Local

New London 4 hours ago

Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Closes Lanes on I-95 North in New London

Hartford 4 hours ago

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

Investigators said multiple units in the Manchester Police Department including patrol officers, detectives with the Investigative Services Unit and Digital Investigations Unit and the Drone Unit are working on the case.

Anyone with information on Howe's whereabouts or anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call police at (860) 645-5500.

This article tagged under:

Manchestersilver alertMissing Womansheriann howe
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us