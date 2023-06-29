Police release video of crash that rolled over Waterford police SUV

A Waterford police SUV was involved in a crash and rolled over Wednesday morning and police have released the video.

The police SUV and another vehicle collided on Route 32 at the intersection of Richards Grove Road just after 9 a.m., according to police, and the officer's SUV ended up on its roof.

Police said both drivers were OK but were taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London to be treated for minor injuries.

On Thursday morning, police said they cited the other driver with failure to obey a traffic signal.