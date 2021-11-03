Ledyard

Police Search For ‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect in Ledyard Killing

Ledyard Police/NBC CT

Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Ledyard Tuesday.

Steward Holeman, 34, is wanted in connection with the shooting on Robin Lane.

Police said Holeman should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, who has not been named, was taken to Backus Hospital with critical injuries. The victim later died.

Holeman has prominent tattoos, including two teardrops near his right eye and tattoos on both sides of his neck.

He was last seen on Williams Street in New London Tuesday afternoon, police said. Holeman has previously lived in Hartford and New Britain.

Anyone who sees Holeman should call 911, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Ledyard Police at 860-464-6400.

