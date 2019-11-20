Police Search for Suspicious Person Spotted Near Masuk High School in Monroe

Police continue to search for a suspicious man who was spotted in a side parking lot at Masuk High School in Monroe on Wednesday morning and fled when a school resource officer went to speak with him. All afternoon activities have been canceled for the day and police said they will remain on campus through dismissal and until they exhaust all leads.

Police said they received a report of a suspicious man in a Honda Accord just before 7:30 a.m.

When the school resource officer approached the man, he sped off, abandoned his car and ran off, police said.

Police said he appears to be in his 30s to 40 years old, police said, has a beard and he was wearing a black and gray sweatshirt and tan pants. They later released a photo from a police body-worn camera.

The vehicle has Connecticut plates.

Police have the vehicle, said it was not reported stolen and there is no evidence of a weapon.

No one was hurt, police remain at the scene and state police as well as Newtown police are assisting in the search.

A Facebook post from Monroe Public Schools says all students are safe.

Police said the school was initially put in a lockdown, but the status has since been changed to “controlled movement with all exterior doors remaining closed and locked.”

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone who sees anything is urged to call Monroe police at 203-261-3622.