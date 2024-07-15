Police seeking owner of jewelry taken from gravesite in Killingly

Police have arrested a child as they investigate damage to a cemetery in Killingly and they are looking for the owner of some jewelry the suspect was found wearing.

State police have been investigating ongoing vandalism at Holy Cross Cemetery on Maple Street in Killingly and said state troopers and Killingly police responded on Sunday after someone saw that several gravesites had been damaged.

They said the suspect was still at the cemetery and found to be wearing a piece of jewelry that was taken from an unknown grave site.

Killingly police are trying to find the owner or family of the owner to return the property.

The suspect was arrested and charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, larceny in the sixth degree, breach of peace in the second degree and interference with a cemetery.

Connecticut State Police

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned at Willimantic Juvenile Court.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to call Officer Mark Juhola of the Killingly Police at 860-779-4900.